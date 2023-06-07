Lubbock Co. crash leaves 2 seriously injured

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash southeast of Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.

DPS officials stated a car was driving northwest on Hwy. 84 just after 4:30 p.m. and attempted to turn in a cross-over. The driver reportedly realized they were in the wrong cross-over and attempted to pull back onto the highway. The car drove in front of a pickup truck also heading northwest. The two vehicles crashed in the roadway.

The driver and passenger in the car were seriously injured in the collision. They were both taken to UMC for treatment.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

