New Home, Nazareth look for State Baseball Championships in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD Sports is heading to Round Rock to cover Nazareth and New Home baseball at State!

New Home is at State for the fourth time in the last five years. Nazareth is at State for third year in a row.

1A State Semifinals:

#3 Nazareth vs Fayetteville - Noon Wednesday at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock

2A State Semifinals:

#5 New Home vs #1 Shiner - 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock

Good luck to the Swifts and Leopards!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.