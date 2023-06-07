Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

New Home, Nazareth look for State Baseball Championships in Round Rock

Teams going to State!
Teams going to State!(KCBD, Pete Christy)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD Sports is heading to Round Rock to cover Nazareth and New Home baseball at State!

New Home is at State for the fourth time in the last five years. Nazareth is at State for third year in a row.

1A State Semifinals:

  • #3 Nazareth vs Fayetteville - Noon Wednesday at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock 

2A State Semifinals:

  • #5 New Home vs #1 Shiner - 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock 

Good luck to the Swifts and Leopards!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in East Lubbock Sunday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle at Parkway Drive & Redbud Ave.
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Flooding in Lynn County
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for South Plains, surrounding areas after severe weather
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Court documents claim former O’Donnell coach took ‘substantial steps’ in grooming minor
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say

Latest News

the Lady Pirates beat Monterey and Coronado by 10 points each to improve to (21-4) on the...
Kyle Lovorn leaving Lady Pirates after 7 seasons
The Red Raiders would be headed to the Gainesville Regional as a 3-seed. June baseball has...
Three home runs help Florida eliminate Red Raiders
New Home is now headed back to the 2A State Baseball Tournament in Round Rock, the 4th time in...
Extra Innings Team of the Week: New Home Leopards
Red Raiders before the Sunday game vs. Florida.
Florida tops Texas Tech, forcing Gainesville Regional Title Game Monday