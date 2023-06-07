Noon Notebook: Lubbock Mustang Club 41st Car Roundup 2023 Car Show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Mustang Club is hosting its 41st Car Roundup Car Show this Saturday.

The event is free to the public and will be hosted at the Wayland Baptist University Lubbock Campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 10.

All cars are welcome to the show, according to KCBD’s John Robison, who is also the president of the club. This is the club’s annual show for all cars, not just Mustangs, but they are featured. Money from this event will help support two scholarships at Wayland University.

Lubbock Mustang Club's 41st Car Roundup Car Show (Lubbock Mustang Club)

The show is a professionally judged car show, so there is an entry fee for cars on display. They will be in competition with other cars.

Food trucks will be there, including River Smith’s and a dessert truck.

