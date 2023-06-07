Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Noon Notebook: Lubbock Mustang Club 41st Car Roundup 2023 Car Show

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Mustang Club is hosting its 41st Car Roundup Car Show this Saturday.

The event is free to the public and will be hosted at the Wayland Baptist University Lubbock Campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 10.

All cars are welcome to the show, according to KCBD’s John Robison, who is also the president of the club. This is the club’s annual show for all cars, not just Mustangs, but they are featured. Money from this event will help support two scholarships at Wayland University.

Lubbock Mustang Club's 41st Car Roundup Car Show
Lubbock Mustang Club's 41st Car Roundup Car Show(Lubbock Mustang Club)

The show is a professionally judged car show, so there is an entry fee for cars on display. They will be in competition with other cars.

Food trucks will be there, including River Smith’s and a dessert truck.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Flooding in Lynn County
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for South Plains, surrounding areas after severe weather
Lubbock Co. crash leaves 2 seriously injured
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Court documents claim former O’Donnell coach took ‘substantial steps’ in grooming minor
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Lubbock Mustang Club 41st Car Roundup 2023 Car Show
Noon Notebook: South Plains Kidney Foundation's 2023 Splash Fest
Noon Notebook: South Plains Kidney Foundation’s 2023 Splash Fest
Noon Notebook: South Plains Kidney Foundation's 2023 Splash Fest
Noon Notebook: South Plains Kidney Foundation's 2023 Splash Fest
TxDOT expected to reopen part of HWY 87 after severe flooding