Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Noon Notebook: South Plains Kidney Foundation’s 2023 Splash Fest

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Kidney Foundation is hosting its 2023 Splash Fest on Saturday.

The event will be at the Texas Tech leisure pool from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on June 10.

The organization is hoping to promote kidney awareness. Music, games and raffle will be included at the event. Any donation, regardless of amount, will grant entry into the event. T-shirts will also be available.

2023 Splash Fest flyers
2023 Splash Fest flyers(South Plains Kidney Foundation)

There will be a prize for the community team that donates the most and an award for the professional group/dialysis center that brings in the most money!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Flooding in Lynn County
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for South Plains, surrounding areas after severe weather
Lubbock Co. crash leaves 2 seriously injured
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Court documents claim former O’Donnell coach took ‘substantial steps’ in grooming minor
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Lubbock Mustang Club 41st Car Roundup 2023 Car Show
Noon Notebook: South Plains Kidney Foundation's 2023 Splash Fest
Noon Notebook: South Plains Kidney Foundation's 2023 Splash Fest
Noon Notebook: 9th annual Art on the Llano Estacado Art Exhibition and Sale
Noon Notebook: Covenant Summer Health Fair