Noon Notebook: South Plains Kidney Foundation’s 2023 Splash Fest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Kidney Foundation is hosting its 2023 Splash Fest on Saturday.

The event will be at the Texas Tech leisure pool from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on June 10.

The organization is hoping to promote kidney awareness. Music, games and raffle will be included at the event. Any donation, regardless of amount, will grant entry into the event. T-shirts will also be available.

2023 Splash Fest flyers (South Plains Kidney Foundation)

There will be a prize for the community team that donates the most and an award for the professional group/dialysis center that brings in the most money!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.