One arrested in connection to Garza Co. murder

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested on murder charges after a man was found dead in Garza County.

According to the Garza County Sheriff’s Office, the murder occurred just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities found the body of Arthur Zapata Sr. about 10 miles east of Southland on CR 120. They determined Zapata had been shot with a 9mm gun.

Investigators connected Jody Hernandez to the murder and he was arrested at his home.

Multiple agencies are assisting in this investigation, including the Garza County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The investigation is ongoing.

