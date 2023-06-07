Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

One arrested in connection to Garza Co. murder

Jody Hernandez
Jody Hernandez(Garza County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested on murder charges after a man was found dead in Garza County.

According to the Garza County Sheriff’s Office, the murder occurred just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities found the body of Arthur Zapata Sr. about 10 miles east of Southland on CR 120. They determined Zapata had been shot with a 9mm gun.

Investigators connected Jody Hernandez to the murder and he was arrested at his home.

Multiple agencies are assisting in this investigation, including the Garza County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Flooding in Lynn County
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for South Plains, surrounding areas after severe weather
Lubbock Co. crash leaves 2 seriously injured
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Court documents claim former O’Donnell coach took ‘substantial steps’ in grooming minor
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say

Latest News

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit are scheduled to conduct...
LPD to conduct mapping operations Friday morning
The Amarillo Police Department has identified the body found in Lawrence Lake on Monday.
Amarillo police identify man found dead in Lawrence Lake
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Mustang Club 41st Car Roundup 2023 Car Show
Noon Notebook: South Plains Kidney Foundation's 2023 Splash Fest
Noon Notebook: South Plains Kidney Foundation's 2023 Splash Fest