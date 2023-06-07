Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police identify person injured in car fire early Wednesday morning

One person is seriously injured after a vehicle fire on East Loop 289 early Wednesday morning.
One person is seriously injured after a vehicle fire on East Loop 289 early Wednesday morning.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized after a car fire on East Loop 289 early Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., officers were called to the access road in the 6200 block of Southeast Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, emergency crews found an SUV on fire.

Inside the vehicle was 64-year-old John Phillips. Officers were able to remove him from the burning SUV and he was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Police stated Phillips appeared to have been driving south along the access road. He attempted to drive along the turnaround under the Loop when his car traveled off the roadway. The SUV drove over the west concrete culvert and up the embankment along the east side of the railroad tracks. It then reversed back onto the access road, crossing the road before going over the east culvert. During the reversal, the SUV reportedly caught fire.

Police originally reported two people were in the vehicle, however, it was later determined Phillips was the only occupant.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Flooding in Lynn County
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for South Plains, surrounding areas after severe weather
Lubbock Co. crash leaves 2 seriously injured
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Court documents claim former O’Donnell coach took ‘substantial steps’ in grooming minor
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say

Latest News

The Amarillo Police Department has identified the body found in Lawrence Lake on Monday.
Amarillo police identify man found dead in Lawrence Lake
By knowing the typical signs of a scammer, Lubbock citizens can be prepared for these calls.
LP&L warns against rise in scam calls
Jody Hernandez
One arrested in connection to Garza Co. murder
Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit are scheduled to conduct...
LPD to conduct mapping operations Friday morning