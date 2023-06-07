Police identify person injured in car fire early Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized after a car fire on East Loop 289 early Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., officers were called to the access road in the 6200 block of Southeast Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, emergency crews found an SUV on fire.

Inside the vehicle was 64-year-old John Phillips. Officers were able to remove him from the burning SUV and he was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Police stated Phillips appeared to have been driving south along the access road. He attempted to drive along the turnaround under the Loop when his car traveled off the roadway. The SUV drove over the west concrete culvert and up the embankment along the east side of the railroad tracks. It then reversed back onto the access road, crossing the road before going over the east culvert. During the reversal, the SUV reportedly caught fire.

Police originally reported two people were in the vehicle, however, it was later determined Phillips was the only occupant.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

