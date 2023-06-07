Medically Speaking
Scattered Thunderstorms and Showers Today

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wave of early morning showers and thunderstorms clears out, though some lighter sprinkles could remain through the morning. A secondary wave of thunderstorms is expected in the afternoon, moving mostly through our northern counties, though some could extend to our central area.

High Temps
High Temps(KCBD)

Highs this afternoon range low-to-mid 80s. A third wave of thunderstorms approaches in the evening, continuing through the overnight hours into Thursday morning. Some severe risks include winds up to 60 mph and hail up to an inch. Tornadoes are very improbable.

Severe WX Outlook
Severe WX Outlook(KCBD)

Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. After showers clear Thursday morning, a few pop up showers are possible in the afternoon. Friday sees the chance for pop up thunderstorms in the evening, before a blocking pattern leaves the weekend warm and dry.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

