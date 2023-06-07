Two hospitalized after car fire early Wednesday morning
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are hospitalized after a car fire on East Loop 289 early Wednesday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Southeast Drive for a vehicle fire. Police say two people were taken to UMC for their injuries.
Motorists should drive with caution near Southeast Drive and the East Loop.
It’s unclear how long it could take first responders to clear the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
