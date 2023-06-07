Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Two hospitalized after car fire early Wednesday morning

One person is seriously injured after a vehicle fire on East Loop 289 early Wednesday morning.
One person is seriously injured after a vehicle fire on East Loop 289 early Wednesday morning.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are hospitalized after a car fire on East Loop 289 early Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Southeast Drive for a vehicle fire. Police say two people were taken to UMC for their injuries.

Motorists should drive with caution near Southeast Drive and the East Loop.

It’s unclear how long it could take first responders to clear the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Flooding in Lynn County
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for South Plains, surrounding areas after severe weather
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Court documents claim former O’Donnell coach took ‘substantial steps’ in grooming minor
Lubbock Co. crash leaves 2 seriously injured
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: TxDOT working to clear US Highway 87 after flash flooding
Women Veteran's Day Banquet
Women Veteran’s Day Banquet to be hosted this Saturday
A Lubbock veteran is honoring her fellow servicewomen through photography.
‘Women serve too:’ Lubbock veteran honoring fellow servicewomen with photo tribute
Lubbock veteran honoring fellow servicewomen