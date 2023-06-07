Wednesday morning top stories: TxDOT working to clear US Highway 87 after flash flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

TxDOT working to clear US Highway 87

TxDOT continues working to reopen U.S. Highway 87 in Lynn County

Crews have been pumping water off the roadway and removing vehicles that were stranded last week during flash flooding

Read more here: TxDOT expected to reopen part of Hwy 87 after severe flooding

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration

Pence launches campaign

Former Vice President Mike Pence officially launched his presidential campaign this morning with a video criticizing President Biden

Pence will speak to supporters later today in Des Moines, Iowa

WATCH: ‘Different times call for different leadership,’ he says in video launching 2024 presidential bid

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.