Wednesday morning top stories: TxDOT working to clear US Highway 87 after flash flooding
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
TxDOT working to clear US Highway 87
- TxDOT continues working to reopen U.S. Highway 87 in Lynn County
- Crews have been pumping water off the roadway and removing vehicles that were stranded last week during flash flooding
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration
- Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration for eight counties on the South Plains affected by last week’s storms
- Homeowners and businessowners are urged to report any damage through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool
Pence launches campaign
- Former Vice President Mike Pence officially launched his presidential campaign this morning with a video criticizing President Biden
- Pence will speak to supporters later today in Des Moines, Iowa
