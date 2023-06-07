Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Women Veteran’s Day Banquet to be hosted this Saturday

Women Veteran's Day Banquet
Women Veteran's Day Banquet(Lubbock Veteran Connection)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Women Veteran’s Day Banquet will be hosted this Saturday, providing a space for women veterans to connect with each other.

Tammy Lowrey, commander of the Women Veterans of America, Chapter 53, says it’s way to celebrate local veterans and is a good chance to meet people with similar experiences and get connected to resources in our area.

According to Lowrey, there are 5,000 women veterans in the Amarilla VA system.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Milwaukee Avenue. Dinner will be served and there will be a speaker for the event.

Registration for the banquet is open until Friday here. However, the event organizers encourage anyone who cannot reach the deadline to still show up.

In addition, every third Saturday of the month, there is a women veterans coffee event at Hebrews coffeehouse in Buddy Holly Park.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in East Lubbock Sunday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle at Parkway Drive & Redbud Ave.
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Flooding in Lynn County
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for South Plains, surrounding areas after severe weather
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Court documents claim former O’Donnell coach took ‘substantial steps’ in grooming minor
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say

Latest News

A Lubbock veteran is honoring her fellow servicewomen through photography.
‘Women serve too:’ Lubbock veteran honoring fellow servicewomen with photo tribute
Lubbock veteran honoring fellow servicewomen
The South Plains Honor Flight visits the Vietnam War Memorial
South Plains Honor Flight visits Korean, Vietnam Memorials before being welcomed home
South Plains Honor Flight visits Korean, Vietnam Memorials before being welcomed home