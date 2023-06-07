Women Veteran’s Day Banquet to be hosted this Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Women Veteran’s Day Banquet will be hosted this Sunday, providing a space for women veterans to connect with each other.

Tammy Lowrey, commander of the Women Veterans of America, Chapter 53, says it’s way to celebrate local veterans and is a good chance to meet people with similar experiences and get connected to resources in our area.

According to Lowrey, there are 5,000 women veterans in the Amarilla VA system.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Milwaukee Avenue. Dinner will be served and there will be a speaker for the event.

Registration for the banquet is open until Friday here. However, the event organizers encourage anyone who cannot reach the deadline to still show up.

In addition, every third Saturday of the month, there is a women veterans coffee event at Hebrews coffeehouse in Buddy Holly Park.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.