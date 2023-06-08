Aberg has strong round in his PGA TOUR debut

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -In his much-anticipated PGA TOUR debut nearly two weeks after clinching his full PGA TOUR card as the inaugural PGA TOUR University winner, former Texas Tech star Ludvig Aberg recorded a strong opening round of 69 (-3), Thursday morning at the RBC Canadian Open hosted by Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

Aberg closed his opening round at -3, and is currently tied for 10th place, just two shots off the pace.

Beginning the day on the back nine, Aberg opened his round in style, carding four birdies during his bogey-free 32, to climb to -4 for the day.

The back nine included three straight birdies on 16, 17 and 18.

After dropping his first career shot on No. 1 and another bogey on six, Aberg bounced back with a birdie on the par-five seventh, to get back to -3 on the day.

Aberg will tee off tomorrow morning at 11:59 a.m. (CT) with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton.

Fitzpatrick closed out a strong round of 67 on Thursday and currently shares a portion of the overall lead at -5 midway through round one, while Hatton fired an even-par round of 72.

