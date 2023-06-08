KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet PJ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet PJ, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

He is a big boy who thinks he is a small dog. He does very well on a leash and is easy-going and sweet. He is also very gentle when it comes to taking treats out of your hand. PJ is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

