LPD: One in custody after pursuit involving multiple agencies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say multiple agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call at 2:16 p.m. for a report of a theft in 2600 block of 50th Street.

The pursuit has reportedly ended; police stated there is no threat to the public at this time.

One person has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.