LPD: One in custody after pursuit involving multiple agencies
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say multiple agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call at 2:16 p.m. for a report of a theft in 2600 block of 50th Street.
The pursuit has reportedly ended; police stated there is no threat to the public at this time.
One person has been taken into custody.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.