LPD: One in custody after pursuit involving multiple agencies

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say multiple agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call at 2:16 p.m. for a report of a theft in 2600 block of 50th Street.

The pursuit has reportedly ended; police stated there is no threat to the public at this time.

One person has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

