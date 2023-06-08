Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Nazareth, New Home fall in State Semifinals

Nazareth Swifts
Nazareth Swifts(Team Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Retuning back to State, both Nazareth and New Home dropped State Semifinal Games at Round Rock on Wednesday.

In their third straight trip to State, Nazareth lost to Fayetteville 4-0 in the 1A State Semifinals

The Swifts finish 18-5.

New Home Leopards
New Home Leopards(Team Photo)

Reaching State for the 4th time in five seasons, No. 5 New Home lost to No. 1 Shiner 11-0 in the 2A State Semifinals

The Leopards finish 30-5-3

Congrats to both programs on making it back to State.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Flooding in Lynn County
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for South Plains, surrounding areas after severe weather
Lubbock Co. crash leaves 2 seriously injured
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Court documents claim former O’Donnell coach took ‘substantial steps’ in grooming minor
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say

Latest News

Diamond Sports made announcement on Wednesday
Bazzell, Harrelson named freshman All-Americans
Teams going to State!
New Home, Nazareth look for State Baseball Championships in Round Rock
the Lady Pirates beat Monterey and Coronado by 10 points each to improve to (21-4) on the...
Kyle Lovorn leaving Lady Pirates after 7 seasons
The Red Raiders would be headed to the Gainesville Regional as a 3-seed. June baseball has...
Three home runs help Florida eliminate Red Raiders