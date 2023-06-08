Nazareth, New Home fall in State Semifinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Retuning back to State, both Nazareth and New Home dropped State Semifinal Games at Round Rock on Wednesday.

In their third straight trip to State, Nazareth lost to Fayetteville 4-0 in the 1A State Semifinals

The Swifts finish 18-5.

New Home Leopards (Team Photo)

Reaching State for the 4th time in five seasons, No. 5 New Home lost to No. 1 Shiner 11-0 in the 2A State Semifinals

The Leopards finish 30-5-3

Congrats to both programs on making it back to State.

