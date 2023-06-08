Officials: Over 130 people, 20 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department says more than 130 people and 20 pets have been evacuated due to flooding in the area of South Virginia Street.
Local and state resources are working together to help and rescue those impacted by the flooding in the area of 2727 South Virginia Street, Amarillo Fire Department said.
Four people were taken to the hospital for non-critical chronic conditions.
A temporary shelter is set up at Austin Middle School, and officials are working on a long-term shelter.
