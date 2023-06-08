Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Officials: Over 130 people, 20 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department says more than 130 people and 20 pets have been evacuated due to flooding in the area of South Virginia Street.

Local and state resources are working together to help and rescue those impacted by the flooding in the area of 2727 South Virginia Street, Amarillo Fire Department said.

Four people were taken to the hospital for non-critical chronic conditions.

A temporary shelter is set up at Austin Middle School, and officials are working on a long-term shelter.

Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.(kfda)
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.(kfda)
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.(kfda)
Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a vehicle fire on East Loop 289 early Wednesday morning.
Police identify person injured in car fire early Wednesday morning
Jody Hernandez
One arrested in connection to Garza Co. murder
The Amarillo Police Department has identified the body found in Lawrence Lake on Monday.
Amarillo police identify man found dead in Lawrence Lake
HWY 87 flooding
TxDOT reopens Hwy 87 after severe weather, flash flooding
Lubbock Co. crash leaves 2 seriously injured

Latest News

East Patrol Division Station
Lubbock Police Department to begin enforcing juvenile curfew on May 26
East Patrol Division Station
City-wide juvenile curfew to begin Friday night
KCBD News at Noon
South Plains Kidney Foundation’s 2023 Splash Fest scheduled for Saturday
South Plains Kidney Foundation’s 2023 Splash Fest scheduled for Saturday