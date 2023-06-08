Search warrant reveals details of Lakaria Moore murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New details of the murder of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore have been revealed through a search warrant.

Moore was last seen in the early hours of May 21. She was “leaving a party with her boyfriend, Christopher Wayne Carter,” according to an LPD search warrant. The 39-year-old was later identified as the main suspect in her murder.

The following day, one of Carter’s neighbors called police, saying they heard gunshots coming from Carter’s home the previous night.

A family member of Moore’s was informed Carter had shot Moore and arrived at Carter’s house to check on her, according to the search warrant. Upon arrival, the family member entered the open front door; inside, they smelled the strong odor of cleaning supplies and saw the house had been cleaned.

When Lubbock police arrived at Carter’s home, they confirmed the smell of cleaner. They also located a “bloody blanket and towels” in a large trash can behind the house.

Police asked for the public’s help in locating Moore, saying she was possibly in danger. She was also entered into the national database as a Missing Person-Endangered.

Carter’s vehicle was later found behind a closed down business on FM 1729. Officers found Moore’s body in the trunk of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about Carter’s location is asked to call the Crime Line at (806)-741-1000.

