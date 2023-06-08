Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Search warrant reveals details of Lakaria Moore murder

Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore
Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore(KCBD Staff)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New details of the murder of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore have been revealed through a search warrant.

Moore was last seen in the early hours of May 21. She was “leaving a party with her boyfriend, Christopher Wayne Carter,” according to an LPD search warrant. The 39-year-old was later identified as the main suspect in her murder.

The following day, one of Carter’s neighbors called police, saying they heard gunshots coming from Carter’s home the previous night.

A family member of Moore’s was informed Carter had shot Moore and arrived at Carter’s house to check on her, according to the search warrant. Upon arrival, the family member entered the open front door; inside, they smelled the strong odor of cleaning supplies and saw the house had been cleaned.

When Lubbock police arrived at Carter’s home, they confirmed the smell of cleaner. They also located a “bloody blanket and towels” in a large trash can behind the house.

Police asked for the public’s help in locating Moore, saying she was possibly in danger. She was also entered into the national database as a Missing Person-Endangered.

Carter’s vehicle was later found behind a closed down business on FM 1729. Officers found Moore’s body in the trunk of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about Carter’s location is asked to call the Crime Line at (806)-741-1000.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock Police name suspect in Lakaria Moore murder

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a vehicle fire on East Loop 289 early Wednesday morning.
Police identify person injured in car fire early Wednesday morning
Jody Hernandez
One arrested in connection to Garza Co. murder
The Amarillo Police Department has identified the body found in Lawrence Lake on Monday.
Amarillo police identify man found dead in Lawrence Lake
The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
Lubbock police are asking for the public's help in a 1982 missing persons case.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in 1982 missing persons case

Latest News

The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
Lubbock police
LPD: One in custody after pursuit involving multiple agencies
OSHA’s area offices in El Paso and Lubbock, Texas, and the Albuquerque Mexican Consulate...
US Department of Labor, Mexican Consulate in Albuquerque alliance seeks to protect safety, health of West Texas’ workers
East Patrol Division Station
Lubbock Police Department to begin enforcing juvenile curfew on May 26