Thursday morning top stories: LP&L warns not to sign with electric providers just yet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD)

LP&L warns not to sign with electric providers

LP&L is warning customers not to sign up with new electric providers before competition opens up later this year

Right now, there are not many providers authorized or able to sign Lubbock residents up for service plans whether they say so or not

Read more here: ‘Not yet:’ City of Lubbock warning of premature electric provider sales pitches

Arrest made in connection with Garza County deadly shooting

The Garza County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting

Deputies arrested Jody Hernandez in connection with the death of Arthur Zapata Sr. Tuesday night near Southland

Full story here: One arrested in connection to Garza Co. murder

Canadian wildfire smoke affecting US

18 states are under air quality alerts especially in the northeast

Exposure to the smoke can cause health problems, especially those with respiratory issues

Read more here: Smoky haze blanketing US, Canada could last for days as wildfires rage, winds won’t budge

Biden votes to halt student loan forgiveness

President Biden vetoed a bill that would have halted his student loan forgiveness plan

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on the program this summer

Details here: Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief

