Thursday morning top stories: LP&L warns not to sign with electric providers just yet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LP&L warns not to sign with electric providers
- LP&L is warning customers not to sign up with new electric providers before competition opens up later this year
- Right now, there are not many providers authorized or able to sign Lubbock residents up for service plans whether they say so or not
- Read more here: ‘Not yet:’ City of Lubbock warning of premature electric provider sales pitches
Arrest made in connection with Garza County deadly shooting
- The Garza County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting
- Deputies arrested Jody Hernandez in connection with the death of Arthur Zapata Sr. Tuesday night near Southland
- Full story here: One arrested in connection to Garza Co. murder
Canadian wildfire smoke affecting US
- 18 states are under air quality alerts especially in the northeast
- Exposure to the smoke can cause health problems, especially those with respiratory issues
- Read more here: Smoky haze blanketing US, Canada could last for days as wildfires rage, winds won’t budge
Biden votes to halt student loan forgiveness
- President Biden vetoed a bill that would have halted his student loan forgiveness plan
- The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on the program this summer
- Details here: Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief
