Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Thursday morning top stories: LP&L warns not to sign with electric providers just yet

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

LP&L warns not to sign with electric providers

Arrest made in connection with Garza County deadly shooting

  • The Garza County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting
  • Deputies arrested Jody Hernandez in connection with the death of Arthur Zapata Sr. Tuesday night near Southland
  • Full story here: One arrested in connection to Garza Co. murder

Canadian wildfire smoke affecting US

Biden votes to halt student loan forgiveness

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a vehicle fire on East Loop 289 early Wednesday morning.
Police identify person injured in car fire early Wednesday morning
Jody Hernandez
One arrested in connection to Garza Co. murder
The Amarillo Police Department has identified the body found in Lawrence Lake on Monday.
Amarillo police identify man found dead in Lawrence Lake
HWY 87 flooding
TxDOT reopens Hwy 87 after severe weather, flash flooding
Lubbock Co. crash leaves 2 seriously injured

Latest News

LP&L is warning customers about electric providers promoting plans before competition opens.
‘Not yet:’ City of Lubbock warning of premature electric provider sales pitches
Texas Tech studying impact of fireworks on water supplies.
TTU studying fireworks impact on drinking water
Kelly Smith, a licensed clinical social worker with Covenant Health Partners, participates in...
Covenant Health Partners evaluates mental health opportunities on South Plains Honor Flight
First Alert Forecast WX 6pm