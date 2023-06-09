City of Lubbock celebrating future Veterans Cemetery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting an announcement celebration for the new Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock on Friday.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 9 in the 4400 block of E FM 835, at the site of the future Veterans Cemetery. Representative Jodey Arrington will be speaking at the event.

The celebration is open to the public. City officials, local veterans and a representative from the Texas General Land Office will discuss the project and its lasting impact, as well as showcase the location overlooking the future Lake 7.

Construction for the Veterans Cemetery is expected to start in Nov. 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.