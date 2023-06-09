Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

A few storms Friday night, very warm again Saturday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few isolated storms have developed in the northeastern part of the viewing area. None of these are severe as of right now.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday is expected to remain dry and very warm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph.

Saturday night will be clear with temperatures in the low 60s. North winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Sunday’s temperatures will be in the mid-90s with lots of sunshine. North winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, becoming east and increasing in the afternoon to 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Sunday night will be mostly clear with overnight temperatures in the lower 60s. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Enriquez, Jr., 34
Multi-law enforcement pursuit leads to arrest of man accused of assault of police officer
Lubbock police are asking for the public's help in a 1982 missing persons case.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in 1982 missing persons case
The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
A Texas mom is advocating for additional mental health resources after her son was found...
KCBD Investigates: Texas mother buries teenage son, advocates for additional mental health resources in state facilities
Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore
Search warrant reveals details of Lakaria Moore murder

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 6 for Friday, Jun. 9
High Temps
Warm and Dry Weekend After Showers and T-storms
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, June 9
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, June 9