A few storms Friday night, very warm again Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few isolated storms have developed in the northeastern part of the viewing area. None of these are severe as of right now.

Radar (KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday is expected to remain dry and very warm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph.

Saturday night will be clear with temperatures in the low 60s. North winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Sunday’s temperatures will be in the mid-90s with lots of sunshine. North winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, becoming east and increasing in the afternoon to 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Sunday night will be mostly clear with overnight temperatures in the lower 60s. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

