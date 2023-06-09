Medically Speaking
Free evening at Water Rampage for safety event on Saturday

Every year in this country, there are more than 4,000 unintentional drownings, mostly in young...
Every year in this country, there are more than 4,000 unintentional drownings, mostly in young children up to age 14.(UMC)
By Karin McCay
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year in this country, there are more than 4,000 unintentional drownings, mostly in young children up to age 14.

That’s according to the CDC.

Here at home, UMC Children’s Hospital is sponsoring a water safety event this weekend to help prevent that kind of tragedy. The 3rd Annual Water Safety Event provides free admission to the popular water park Water Rampage Saturday evening, June 10th. It will offer a combined focus on fun and education. There will be CPR training, first responder truck tours, life jacket fittings and great giveaways... not to mention free life jackets while supplies last.

There are a few rules to remember in advance:

-No outside food or drinks.

-Bags/coolers will be checked.

-Children must be at least 48 inches tall to ride the new water slides

- If you leave the park after admission, you will need to re-register to re-enter.

-Access is limited so there will be no more entries when capacity is reached.

The 3rd Annual Water Safety Event is Saturday, June 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

It is sponsored by UMC Children’s Hospital and Texas Tech Physicians.

You’ll find Water Rampage at 6602 Marsha Sharp Fwy in Lubbock.

