Friday morning top stories: Suspect shot during police chase

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Suspect shot during police chase

  • A theft suspect is in custody after leading police on a two hour chase across several counties
  • An officer shot the man after he rammed a police cruiser in New Deal
  • Full story here: LPD: Man shot after ramming police units

Remains identified as Debra Mackey, missing since 1982

Gov. Abbott signs border security bills

Trump indicted on federal charges

LPD LFR Soccer game 6pm