Friday morning top stories: Suspect shot during police chase

Suspect shot during police chase

A theft suspect is in custody after leading police on a two hour chase across several counties

An officer shot the man after he rammed a police cruiser in New Deal

Full story here: LPD: Man shot after ramming police units

Remains identified as Debra Mackey, missing since 1982

Investigators announced a body found in Hale County 41 years ago has been positively identified as Debra Mackey

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of her killer

Details here: Lubbock police asking for public’s help in 1982 missing persons case

Gov. Abbott signs border security bills

Gov. Abbott signed six bills aimed at improving border security

That includes labeling drug cartels as terrorist groups, increasing penalties for operating stash sites and installing a buoy-barrier system on the Rio Grande

Read more here: Texas to deploy buoys to deter Rio Grande crossings, Abbott announces

Trump indicted on federal charges

A federal grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump on seven counts related to classified documents found as his home in Florida

He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday

Read more here: Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president

