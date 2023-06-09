Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

‘He will be truly missed’: First responders mourn the loss of beloved lieutenant to cancer

South Carolina first responders are mourning the loss of beloved Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Fire departments in South Carolina are mourning the loss of a fellow first responder.

According to the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Professional Firefighters Association, Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski lost his battle with line-of-duty cancer on Friday.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the passing of our own brother,” the firefighter association shared.

The group said he was surrounded by his family in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, when he died.

“Brother Piontkowski made an impression on each individual he had contact with throughout his entire career,” the firefighter association said. “He will be truly missed, but never forgotten.”

The group also thanked a pair of firefighter associations in Ohio for their support of Piontkowski during his time back in Cleveland.

“He was a brother, mentor, friend, and co-worker to many first responders,” the firefighter association shared.

Piontkowski started his position with the Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Department in March 2018. He also spent seven years with the Horry County Fire Rescue.

“Brother, we got it from here,” the firefighter association said.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Enriquez, Jr., 34
Multi-law enforcement pursuit leads to arrest of man accused of assault of police officer
Lubbock police are asking for the public's help in a 1982 missing persons case.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in 1982 missing persons case
The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
A Texas mom is advocating for additional mental health resources after her son was found...
KCBD Investigates: Texas mother buries teenage son, advocates for additional mental health resources in state facilities
Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore
Search warrant reveals details of Lakaria Moore murder

Latest News

Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
Biden Administration highlights infrastructure and private investments with Invest.gov
Biden Administration highlights infrastructure and private investments with Invest.gov
Biden Administration highlights infrastructure and private investments with Invest.gov
Performance of 'Hello Dolly' at the moonlight musicals amphitheater
Moonlight Musicals kicking off 2023 season with ‘Hello Dolly’