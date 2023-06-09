Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Varia

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Varia, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a three-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

She can be shy at first, but typically warms up quickly. She does very well with kids of all ages and loves to go on walks. Her favorite treats are milk bones and pup-cups. Varia is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet PJ.

