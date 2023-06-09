Limited rain chances with warmer temps ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances will be limited Thursday night but will increase slightly on Friday.

The greatest chance of isolated storms will be in the eastern South Plains with a possibility of a few severe storms with hail and high winds.

Heavy rain will continue in the forecast with limited storm potential from Friday through Sunday.

Scattered clouds on Friday with mostly sunny skies over the weekend and limited storm chances.

It appears that summer-like temperatures will return to the area beginning Friday through Sunday.

The average afternoon high temp is 91 degrees for early June and weekend temperatures will hit or exceed that number Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to dip slightly by early next week but will still remain close to normal in the near future.

