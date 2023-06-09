Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Moonlight Musicals kicking off 2023 season with ‘Hello Dolly’

Moonlight’s theme for this season is ‘Trailblazers’
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals launched its 2023 season this week with its first performance since the pandemic.

“The numbers kept climbing and climbing and we said we can’t put people at risk we will shut down,” Executive Director Tom Laney said.

During this terrifying time for everyone, the Moonlight Musical staff wanted to continue to share their passion with the community, and where there was a will, they made a way.

“We’ll just wait it out. We created some fun virtual things because we still wanted to tell stories,” Tom Laney said.

And like most of us who were eager to celebrate the end of the pandemic, the community gathered for the first Moonlight Musical since the shut down.

“You could tell everyone in the audience how much they had missed being able to come out and join in our story together,” Laney said.

He said that is what these musicals are all about. “We’ve all built families here through Moonlight and we want to share that with as many people as possible.”

Moonlight has made this a season of trailblazers, kicking it off with ‘Hello Dolly’.

“Such an amazing character, she’s a widow who’s in turn of the century New York and there’s not a lot of opportunities for women back then and just like a storm just blazes through everything, it’s so funny,” Laney said.

They will hold performances like ‘The Little Mermaid, Junior,’ ‘Oklahoma’ and ‘Matilda’ - all with strong female leads. Laney said just as performers feel the audience, the audience can feel the performance.

“I see a sense of relief, of letting go, of letting the worries of work and the day behind them just melt away,” he said.

The 2023 Lineup begins with ‘Hello Dolly’ in June; ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ July 13-15; ‘Oklahoma’ Aug. 3-19 and “Matilda” Oct. 6-21. You can purchase tickets for a show or the entire season here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Enriquez, Jr., 34
Multi-law enforcement pursuit leads to arrest of man accused of assault of police officer
Lubbock police are asking for the public's help in a 1982 missing persons case.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in 1982 missing persons case
The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
A Texas mom is advocating for additional mental health resources after her son was found...
KCBD Investigates: Texas mother buries teenage son, advocates for additional mental health resources in state facilities
Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore
Search warrant reveals details of Lakaria Moore murder

Latest News

Smoke covering skyline
Texas Tech atmospheric scientist discusses air quality after Canadian wildfires
Jeffrey Enriquez, Jr., 34
Multi-law enforcement pursuit leads to arrest of man accused of assault of police officer
Man shot after ramming police units
Next steps for Lubbock State Veterans Cemetery