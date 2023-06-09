Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Progressive Properties hosting community-wide garage sale

Garage sale
Garage sale(WILX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Progressive Properties is thrilled to announce its inaugural community-wide Garage Sale this weekend. This event promises to be a treasure hunt for Lubbock residents, with more than 20 homes throughout Meadows South neighborhood participating.

The Garage Sale is slated to kick off bright and early at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 10th, and will run until all items have found a new home. From vintage finds that will add character to your home, to practical items that you need on a day-to-day basis, there’s something for everyone. The early bird will catch the worm - or in this case, the best deals - so be sure to arrive early and grab a bargain!

Progressive Properties invites everyone from Lubbock and the surrounding areas to join us in Meadows South this Saturday. Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy a stroll through the community while browsing a diverse range of items that have been cherished and are now ready for a new lease on life.

About Progressive Properties:

Progressive Properties is a well-established real estate firm in Lubbock, Texas, committed to delivering excellent service and results for clients. The firm takes pride in building strong community connections and hosting events like the community-wide Garage Sale, which exemplify its commitment to creating vibrant, welcoming neighborhoods.

For more information about the Progressive Properties Community Garage Sale, please visit Progressive Property’s Facebook Page or call our office at (806) 794-7777.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by The Divine Co.

Most Read

Jeffrey Enriquez, Jr., 34
Multi-law enforcement pursuit leads to arrest of man accused of assault of police officer
Lubbock police are asking for the public's help in a 1982 missing persons case.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in 1982 missing persons case
The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
A Texas mom is advocating for additional mental health resources after her son was found...
KCBD Investigates: Texas mother buries teenage son, advocates for additional mental health resources in state facilities
Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore
Search warrant reveals details of Lakaria Moore murder

Latest News

The City of Lubbock is hosting an announcement celebration for the new Veterans Cemetery in...
City of Lubbock celebrating future Veterans Cemetery
WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock to host announcement celebration for Veterans Cemetery
City of Lubbock celebrates future Veterans Cemetery
2023 Splash Fest flyers
Noon Notebook: South Plains Kidney Foundation’s 2023 Splash Fest
South Plains Kidney Foundation’s 2023 Splash Fest scheduled for Saturday
South Plains Kidney Foundation’s 2023 Splash Fest scheduled for Saturday