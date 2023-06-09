Progressive Properties hosting community-wide garage sale

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Progressive Properties is thrilled to announce its inaugural community-wide Garage Sale this weekend. This event promises to be a treasure hunt for Lubbock residents, with more than 20 homes throughout Meadows South neighborhood participating.

The Garage Sale is slated to kick off bright and early at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 10th, and will run until all items have found a new home. From vintage finds that will add character to your home, to practical items that you need on a day-to-day basis, there’s something for everyone. The early bird will catch the worm - or in this case, the best deals - so be sure to arrive early and grab a bargain!

Progressive Properties invites everyone from Lubbock and the surrounding areas to join us in Meadows South this Saturday. Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy a stroll through the community while browsing a diverse range of items that have been cherished and are now ready for a new lease on life.

About Progressive Properties:

Progressive Properties is a well-established real estate firm in Lubbock, Texas, committed to delivering excellent service and results for clients. The firm takes pride in building strong community connections and hosting events like the community-wide Garage Sale, which exemplify its commitment to creating vibrant, welcoming neighborhoods.

For more information about the Progressive Properties Community Garage Sale, please visit Progressive Property’s Facebook Page or call our office at (806) 794-7777.

