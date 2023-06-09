Warm and Dry Weekend After Showers and T-storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re expecting a warm afternoon and potentially wet evening, as showers and storms move through the area tonight. Highs today jump up a few degrees, ranging from upper 80s to upper 90s.

High Temps (KCBD)

The morning begins with clear skies, before clouds begin to drift in this afternoon. Throughout the afternoon and evening some showers may develop around the area, with potential thunderstorms firing off in the eastern counties late tonight. Some low-end severe threats exist, with hail possible up to an inch and winds gusting up to 60 mph. Flash flooding will be a concern due to high levels of rainfall in the last month. Tornado threat is very improbable.

Severe Wx Outlook (KCBD)

Overnight, the leftover showers begin to clear, mostly gone by the end of Saturday morning; lows drop to the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s. For almost all of us, we’ll see the rest of the weekend be warm and dry, though some folks in our northern counties might see an isolated thunderstorm or two overnight Saturday.

Weekend Forecast (KCBD)

