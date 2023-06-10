Saturday morning top stories: Former President Donald Trump indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Police chase suspect charged

The Lubbock Police Department has charged 34-year-old Jeffrey Enriquez with aggravated assault on a public servant.

This comes after police say Enriquez led multiple law enforcement agencies on a two-hour chase across separate counties.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/06/09/multi-law-enforcement-pursuit-leads-arrest-man-accused-assault-police-officer/

Texas businessman Nate Paul indicted

Texas businessman Nate Paul, who was at the center of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment proceedings, was indicted Friday.

Paul is accused of overstating his assets and understating his liabilities in order to fraudulently obtain bank loans.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/06/09/fbi-arrests-texas-businessman-linked-impeachment-state-attorney-general-ken-paxton/

Former President Donald Trump Indicted

Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 criminal counts in a federal indictment.

This includes 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/06/09/trump-indicted-what-know-about-documents-case-whats-next/

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.