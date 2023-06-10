Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Saturday morning top stories: Former President Donald Trump indicted

On Daybreak Saturday
On Daybreak Saturday
By Dylan Villa
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Police chase suspect charged

Texas businessman Nate Paul indicted

Former President Donald Trump Indicted

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Enriquez, Jr., 34
Multi-law enforcement pursuit leads to arrest of man accused of assault of police officer
A Texas mom is advocating for additional mental health resources after her son was found...
KCBD Investigates: Texas mother buries teenage son, advocates for additional mental health resources in state facilities
The City of Lubbock is hosting an announcement celebration for the new Veterans Cemetery in...
City of Lubbock celebrating future Veterans Cemetery
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Suspect shot during police chase

Latest News

A cotton field in Lubbock county with standing water.
Lamb County producers switching from cotton, missed planting deadline because of constant rain
Performance of 'Hello Dolly' at the moonlight musicals amphitheater
Moonlight Musicals kicking off 2023 season with ‘Hello Dolly’
Smoke covering skyline
Texas Tech atmospheric scientist discusses air quality after Canadian wildfires
Jeffrey Enriquez, Jr., 34
Multi-law enforcement pursuit leads to arrest of man accused of assault of police officer