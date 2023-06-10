Tech men finish sixth at NCAA Championships

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s track and field team scored 34.5 points to place 6th at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships Friday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The story of the night for Tech right off the bat was the men’s 4x100. The team of Adam Clayton, Courtney Lindsey, Don’Dre Swint and Terrence Jones turned in what was a school and meet record of 37.93 only to be disqualified. According to NCAA officials and rule 15.9c, the first handoff took place out of the allowable zone.

About 40 minutes later, Lindsey shook off the DQ distraction and won the men’s 100m title with a time of 9.89 (+1.8w) (PB), taking the collegiate lead. The time is No. 2 all-time for Tech, tied for No. 3 in the world and the 5th-fastest in NCAA history. Lindsey becomes the second Red Raider to win an NCAA outdoor title in the 100m behind Divine Oduduru who holds the school record of 9.86 (2019 NCAA Championships).

In the 400m hurdles Caleb Dean finished 4th with a time of 48.56 en route to First Team All-American honors (1-8 placers). The duo of Lindsey and Jones scored the final points for TTU as they went 2-3 in the 200m (+0.9w). Lindsey finished 2nd with a time of 19.86, while Jones was on his heels at 19.87, both PBs. Both times are No. 3 and No. 4 in Tech history. For Jones, who is a Bahamas native, the time goes down as No. 2 all-time. He now owns the Bahamas’ No. 2 and No. 3 times.

Notes

Devin Roberson finished 19th in the discus at 56.46m (185-3).

Keyshawn King finished 17th in the triple jump at 15.35m (50-4 ½).

Top-5 Teams

Florida – 57

Arkansas – 53

Stanford – 44

LSU – 43

Arizona State - 41

Up Next

The women’s final day of the week starts Saturday at 8:10 p.m. featuring three Red Raiders (Ruta Lasmane, Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta and Onaara Obamuwagun) in the triple jump, followed by one in the 100m final (Rosemary Chukwuma).

