1 dead after Saturday night shooting in Shallowater

File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
File photo of deadly shooting graphic.(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died, and another was injured in a double shooting in Shallowater on Saturday night.

Police got the call around 11:30 p.m. and responded to the 1300 block of 5th Street, where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of them was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon.

