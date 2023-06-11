Gas prices rising for summer months, diesel decreasing slightly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gas prices are rising for summer months and diesel prices are decreasing slightly. During the summer, gas prices do usually rise because of many factors.

The department chair of petroleum engineering at Texas Tech, Marshall Watson, said the prices fluctuate differently because there’s a difference in demand. He said the need for diesel stays the same because we are always shipping goods, but the need for gas changes.

“The demand for gasoline and diesel are different obviously because gasoline with summer driving,” Watson said.

Not only does summer keep more cars on the road and drive up the cost, it’s also more expensive to make gas. Watson said since it’s hotter outside refineries have to produce a summer blend.

“They need to have a different blend that will produce less pollution, so that blend is more expensive,” Watson said.

Usually though, you would see a big difference in the red and green numbers at the gas stations. Watson said typically diesel cost more because the Environmental Protection Agency increased regulations in 2006.

“That cost increase the cost of refining,” Watson said. “So, if you look at a chart of gasoline versus diesel prices, you’ll see the disconnect beginning in about 2006.”

Watson said there are times when you may see those numbers get closer together. He explains another reason diesel prices could be dropping now is because of the perception of economic struggles slowing the movement of goods.

“There’s a perception of a recession, a slowdown of the economy coming, because of the inflationary factors, and that perception drives down the price of diesel,” Watson said.

AAA reports Lubbock diesel prices have dropped 16 cents in the last month. It is now sitting at $3.22. Gas prices have only gone up slightly. From this time last year Lubbock’s gas prices decreased $1.43 and diesel prices have gone down $1.95 in the past year.

