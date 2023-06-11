More sunshine ahead, slight chance for storms Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s Saturday night, with mostly clear skies. West winds will be around 5 to 10 mph this evening and will turn north, then southeast after midnight.

Sunday, expect more sunshine and summer-like temperatures in our forecast. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with sunny skies. Northwest winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph, then turn southwest in the afternoon, and increase to 10 to 15 mph.

A weak cold front will come through mid-day Sunday. It will not drop our temperatures, but it will shift our winds, and briefly increase them.

Sunday night will be mostly clear then become partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s with east winds. Wind speeds will be breezy, around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny in the morning with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

There is a slight chance that the sold front from Sunday will bring some moisture into the area causing a few very light showers and a slight chance of storms Monday. This chance is very slight but it is there.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

