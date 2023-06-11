Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

More sunshine ahead, slight chance for storms Monday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s Saturday night, with mostly clear skies. West winds will be around 5 to 10 mph this evening and will turn north, then southeast after midnight.

Sunday, expect more sunshine and summer-like temperatures in our forecast. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with sunny skies. Northwest winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph, then turn southwest in the afternoon, and increase to 10 to 15 mph.

A weak cold front will come through mid-day Sunday. It will not drop our temperatures, but it will shift our winds, and briefly increase them.

Sunday night will be mostly clear then become partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s with east winds. Wind speeds will be breezy, around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny in the morning with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

There is a slight chance that the sold front from Sunday will bring some moisture into the area causing a few very light showers and a slight chance of storms Monday. This chance is very slight but it is there.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Enriquez, Jr., 34
Multi-law enforcement pursuit leads to arrest of man accused of assault of police officer
A Texas mom is advocating for additional mental health resources after her son was found...
KCBD Investigates: Texas mother buries teenage son, advocates for additional mental health resources in state facilities
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The City of Lubbock is hosting an announcement celebration for the new Veterans Cemetery in...
City of Lubbock celebrating future Veterans Cemetery
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Suspect shot during police chase

Latest News

Radar
A few storms Friday night, very warm again Saturday
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, Jun. 9
KCBD Weather at 6 for Friday, Jun. 9
High Temps
Warm and Dry Weekend After Showers and T-storms