TDCJ searching for inmate who escaped from Formby Unit in Plainview

Trent Thompson, 22
Trent Thompson, 22
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escapee.

Trent Thompson, 22 years old, was last seen at approximately 11:14 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the Formby Unit in Plainview, Texas.

Thompson was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery out of Taylor County and Coleman County as well as an aggravated assault on a public servant out of Coleman County.

He was last seen wearing a white prison uniform.

If you see Thompson, do not approach him but contact your local law enforcement.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.

