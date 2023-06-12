Arts melded with medicine to aid in aphasia, stroke recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Inside Texas Tech’s Maedgen Theatre, the finishing touches are put on an upcoming show it is part of a two-week camp.

It is for people recovering from strokes or living with aphasia, both of which can limit the ability to communicate.

“So people that can’t speak as well can often still sing,” Brenna Price, speech/language pathologist and choir director, said.

“Art and music can be their communication for two weeks and it’s beautiful to see,” Sarah Taylor, art director, said.

It is a camp both Taylor and Price have been helping with for the last 10 years.

Price has helped as the choir director, putting together a program including music spanning multiple decades. And Taylor as the art director, putting together projects for attendees.

Both have backgrounds in speech therapy.

“Arts in medicine has always been a passion of mine, we know the power of arts in recovery from stroke,” Melinda Corwin, professor and director of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Stroke & Aphasia Recovery Program.

All of this is through the help of Corwin, who specializes in stroke and aphasia recovery. Research has found stroke and aphasia damage the left side of the brain.

“We want to use the healthy right side of the brain as a mediator, if you will, to help the left side of the brain in recovery and healing,” Corwin said.

“So people with pretty severe aphasia, they might not be able to say ‘hello, how are you,’ to their family,” Price said. “But, when it’s a birthday party, they can sing happy birthday to everyone, because they can still sing pretty well.”

And it is the same theory with the visual arts.

“It’s neat to watch these participants not be able to necessarily speak or have conversations like you and me,” Taylor said. “But their art and their music speaks for themselves.”

Attendees also get practice in communication either verbally or through writing. All the while speech-language pathology students help and take notes.

“This offers really great hands-on experience,” Taylor said. “You can learn as much as you can from a text book, but until you apply it and put it in real life.”

The two week camp wraps up with a concert and art show. It takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday inside the Maedgen Theatre on the Tech campus.

It is free and the public is invited to join.

So they can come here and they know that, everyone here understands, knows that they’re still intelligent, and we can help them communicate,” Price said. “It’s a place for them to just come have fun.”

Those interested in the Stroke & Aphasia Recovery Program are welcome to email Melinda Corwin at melinda.corwin@ttuhsc.edu to get more information.

