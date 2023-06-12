Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Biden to host college sports champions at White House

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023. Biden will be joined by second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in welcoming college champions to the White House.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will host College Athlete Day on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday, celebrating several women’s and men’s NCAA champion teams from the 2022-2023 season.

Among the teams expected at the event are volleyball, ice hockey and track & field collegiate champions.

It is a tradition for the president to host sports teams at the White House. He hosted the NCAA basketball women’s champions Louisiana State University and men’s champions University of Connecticut in a ceremony late last month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Thompson, 22
Inmate who escaped from Formby Unit in Plainview captured
File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
1 dead after Saturday night shooting in Shallowater
Dave King
Celebration of Life service scheduled for longtime Lubbock broadcaster Dave King
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for Texas girls who were believed to be in grave danger
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

Participants make art during the Stroke and Aphasia Arts Program.
Arts melded with medicine to aid in aphasia, stroke recovery
Myles Hill, who has Down syndrome, receives a customized electric ride-on car to give him...
Go Baby Go gives child with special needs his own set of wheels
Deja Taylor knew “she was an unlawful user” of marijuana when she bought the gun last year and...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher expected to admit to marijuana use, gun possession
This event takes place monthly on designated Tuesdays in the northeast corner of the Civic...
Summer event dates for Lubbock’s 2nd annual ‘Food Truck Alley’