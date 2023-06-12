City officials speak on code violations after recent rainy weather, jump in weed growth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some may be shocked at the speedy growth of weeds in their front yards and back alleys after the recent rainy weather.

For a lot of Lubbock residents, weeds have shot out of the ground with the recent rainfall. With the break in the rain, this overgrowth could put many in violation of the city’s codes.

“We’ve done really well in the spring and now that we’ve got these awesome rains, obviously were seeing tremendous growth,” City of Lubbock Code Administration Director Stuart Walker said.

Walker stated weeds over eight inches tall is a violation.

“Once it gets that tall, we ask people to mow,” Walker said.

Weeds can quickly get out of hand. When the weeds die and dry out, they can become a severe fire hazard. When the weeds are alive and thriving, they can become a breeding ground for unwanted insects and wildlife.

“Mosquitos, other vectors of disease, insects, wildlife things like that so that’s why we ask folks to clear out this nuisance of vegetation,” Walker said.

Walker stated those who receive a violation have seven days to mow. However, if the seven-day period passes and the weeds are still a problem, the city will mow the lawn and stick the party in violation with the bill.

“$15 for a front yard maybe $30 for an alley, but that $200 administration charge is what really discourages these people from using us as their lawn people,” he said.

Lawn services are booked and busy trying to catch up after the rainfall, so finding a professional within seven days might be tough. Walker said to just give the city a call and they will help.

Some residents may think their property ends at the fence line, but walker says those pesky weeds in the back alley are also the property owner’s responsibility.

People can report a violation by calling ‘311′ or online.

