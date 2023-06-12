The Edge Theatre presents ‘The Mountaintop’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Edge: A Company of Fine Artists proudly presents The Mountaintop.

Content Warning: Profanity and Adult Subject Matter. Doors open 30 mins before show.

From: Friday June 16, 2023 - 07:30 PM to: Friday June 16, 2023 - 09:30 PM (local time)

The EDGE Theatre - Lubbock, Texas 4228 Boston Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79413

No review or rating available for this item yet.

Ticket sales will end on Jun. 16, at 08:30 PM local time.

The Mountaintop directed by Stephanie Johnson and written by Katori Hall, is a gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civic rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr (George Stern) On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retired to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger (Naomi Taylor) arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to the people.

“Even before the first flash of lightning an ominous electricity crackles through the opening moments of The Mountaintop’. The New York Times.

“…as audacious as it is inventive…a wild, provocative flight of magical realism…. This is a playwright without a net, a defiant poke in the eye of all historical conventions and political correctness…The King that is left after Hall’s humanization project is somehow more real and urgent and whole”. The Associated Press

***Conversations at the EDGE will be with the cast and guest panelists. It will commence right after the performance. ***

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.