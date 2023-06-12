Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of sexual assault against Slaton police officer

The Texas Rangers are investigating allegations of sexual assault against a Slaton police officer
The Texas Rangers are investigating allegations of sexual assault against a Slaton police officer(KCBD)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Rangers are investigating allegations of sexual assault against a Slaton police officer.

The family of the accuser said the incident happened early Sunday morning.

Family members said the officer conducted an inappropriate pat-down.

The City of Slaton confirmed the officer is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, which is standard operating procedure.

No charges have been filed.

We will continue to keep you updated as this investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Thompson, 22
Inmate who escaped from Formby Unit in Plainview captured
File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
1 dead after Saturday night shooting in Shallowater
Dave King
Celebration of Life service scheduled for longtime Lubbock broadcaster Dave King
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for Texas girls who were believed to be in grave danger
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly shooting in Shallowater

Latest News

Tumbleweed and Sage vandalism
Wolfforth police searching for person who vandalized local coffee shop
Wolfforth police searching for person who vandalized local coffee shop
Vietnam families
Vietnam Center returns captured documents to families of Vietnamese soldiers
Noon Notebook: The Edge Theatre presents 'The Mountaintop'