KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of sexual assault against Slaton police officer

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Rangers are investigating allegations of sexual assault against a Slaton police officer.

The family of the accuser said the incident happened early Sunday morning.

Family members said the officer conducted an inappropriate pat-down.

The City of Slaton confirmed the officer is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, which is standard operating procedure.

No charges have been filed.

We will continue to keep you updated as this investigation continues.

