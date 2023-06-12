KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Enzo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Enzo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old Labrador Retriever who’s been at the shelter for about 10 months.

Enzo is very smart, friendly and outgoing. He loves to explore and has lots of energy. So, if you need an adventure or jogging buddy this is your boy. Enzo is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

