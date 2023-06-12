Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Enzo

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Enzo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old Labrador Retriever who’s been at the shelter for about 10 months.

Enzo is very smart, friendly and outgoing. He loves to explore and has lots of energy. So, if you need an adventure or jogging buddy this is your boy. Enzo is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Varia.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Thompson, 22
Inmate who escaped from Formby Unit in Plainview captured
File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
1 dead after Saturday night shooting in Shallowater
Dave King
Celebration of Life service scheduled for longtime Lubbock broadcaster Dave King
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for Texas girls who were believed to be in grave danger
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Enzo
Meet Varia! She is a three-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Varia
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Varia
Meet PJ! He is a one-year-old shepherd/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet PJ