Monday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly shooting in Shallowater

Deadly shooting investigation in Shallowater

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds near 5th and Ave. M Saturday night

One later died at the hospital

Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Saturday night shooting in Shallowater

Inmate captured after escaping Formby Unit

An inmate that escaped the Formby State Jail in Plainview Saturday night is back behind bars

Police captures 22-year-old Trent Thompson yesterday morning in Coleman

Full story here: Inmate who escaped from Formby Unit in Plainview captured

Preparations for Trump’s arraignment

Former president Trump is expected to be arraigned in federal court tomorrow in Miami, Florida

A federal grand jury indicted him on 37 counts stemming from classified documents found at his home in Palm Beach

WATCH: Trump attacks DOJ on campaign trail ahead of arraignment

