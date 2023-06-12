Monday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly shooting in Shallowater
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Deadly shooting investigation in Shallowater
- Officers found two people with gunshot wounds near 5th and Ave. M Saturday night
- One later died at the hospital
- Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Saturday night shooting in Shallowater
Inmate captured after escaping Formby Unit
- An inmate that escaped the Formby State Jail in Plainview Saturday night is back behind bars
- Police captures 22-year-old Trent Thompson yesterday morning in Coleman
- Full story here: Inmate who escaped from Formby Unit in Plainview captured
Preparations for Trump’s arraignment
- Former president Trump is expected to be arraigned in federal court tomorrow in Miami, Florida
- A federal grand jury indicted him on 37 counts stemming from classified documents found at his home in Palm Beach
- WATCH: Trump attacks DOJ on campaign trail ahead of arraignment
