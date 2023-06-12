Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the classic story of the “Wizard of Oz.”(Curtis Brown Photography)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Gray News) - Take a trip over the rainbow this fall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Autumn at Oz Festival.

Follow the yellow brick road to Beech Mountain in North Carolina and take part in one of the largest “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” events at the Land of Oz.

The special anniversary event will take place Sept. 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24. Tickets for the Autumn at Oz Festival at Land of Oz them park go on sale Friday.

The Land of Oz was a fully functioning theme park created in 1970. The park was rebuilt under new management in 1975 after a fire was set to the Emerald City and closed in the fall of 1980.

The park features a scale replica of Auntie Em’s house, a witch’s castle and other whimsical Oz oddities found along the yellow brick road, paved with 44,000 bricks.

According to the park’s website, original employees reunited in 1988, which sparked yearly re-openings that has since become known as the Autumn at Oz Festival.

The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the classic story of the “Wizard of Oz.”

In addition to several live performances, the event features standard festival attractions such as arts and crafts, memorabilia and food vendors.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Thompson, 22
Inmate who escaped from Formby Unit in Plainview captured
File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
1 dead after Saturday night shooting in Shallowater
Dave King
Celebration of Life service scheduled for longtime Lubbock broadcaster Dave King
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for Texas girls who were believed to be in grave danger
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank,...
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein
Police say it appears the incidents happened during a so-called "pop up" party that was...
13 people shot, stabbed or struck by vehicle in ‘pop up’ party violence, police say
Police say it appears the incidents happened during a so-called "pop up" party that was...
Several people hurt in violence in Syracuse, New York
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly shooting in Shallowater
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump and his allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches