Wolfforth police searching for person who vandalized local coffee shop

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - In Wolfforth, police are trying to find the person who sprayed-painted an anti-LGBTQ message on the front glass of a locally-owned coffee shop.

Tumbleweed and Sage Coffeehouse is known for hosting events and showing support for the LGBTQ community. In the past, this has led to peaceful protestors standing on the corner in front of the shop.

In the late hours of June 11 or early hours of June 12, someone spray-painted the phrase “Say no to LGBTQ protect our kids!!!” on the front doors of the shop.

Cole Adams, the owner of the coffeeshop, says the tension over his shop’s views has gotten out of hand.

“We have noticed more tension and threats online about how we will burn in hell and ‘I hope you die,’” Adams said. “That has just happened in the last couple of months, and it is just disappointing because we can disagree. We may not agree with some of the folks that have hung out here over the last months protesting us, but it has started to get more tense, and vandalism is the last thing that we want to experience.”

Adams and other good Samaritans removed the message this morning. Wolfforth Police have increased patrols around Tumbleweed and Sage.

Anyone with information on who vandalized the store can call the Wolfforth Police Department at (806)855-4160.

