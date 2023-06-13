Medically Speaking
Broadway Festivals announces 90s icon Vanilla Ice to perform for 33rd July 4th Celebration

In this Feb. 15, 2014 file photo, rapper Vanilla Ice performs during the skills competition at the NBA All Star basketball game in New Orleans.
In this Feb. 15, 2014 file photo, rapper Vanilla Ice performs during the skills competition at the NBA All Star basketball game in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - With the announcement of Vanilla Ice making a return engagement to Lubbock for July 4th, the finishing touches are being put on the 2023 4th on Broadway. From the parade step-off, which is at a NEW time, to the final fireworks, this is the do-not-miss event of the summer.

Parking Information:

  • Free parking is provided at Canyon Lake Drive between Broadway & 19th Street from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Paid Parking ($5 per car) is available at the South Plains Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Free Shuttle Service to and from the park from the fairgrounds is provided by the Gene Messer Auto Group and Mullin, Hoard & Brown, LLP.
  • Additional paid parking is down by the park, directly across the street.

All of the day’s events and information are available at broadwayfestivals.com

Find more information on the 33rd Annual 4th on Broadway at www.broadwayfestivals.com  and also on Facebook and Instagram.

