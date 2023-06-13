Golf tournament helps raise funds for LPD Officer John Barber battling cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Long-time Lubbock Police Officer John Barber is battling Stage IV cancer. On Tuesday, law enforcement officers and community members rallied around him to play in a golf tournament, raising money for his medical expenses.

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell says, “We are out here supporting one of our own. Officer John Barber has been on the Lubbock Police Department for over two decades and he is just a great guy. The number of people out here supporting him is fantastic.”

Over 172 supporters showed, some family, some friends, and many longtime coworkers who serve and protect alongside Officer Barber.

Michael Macias, a friend of Barber’s says, “I have known John for about 17 years, he was my first field training officer at Texas Tech Police Department.”

Even some strangers showed up just to show their appreciation for Barber’s sacrifice to the Lubbock community. All these people came together to raise money to ensure John can pay his medical bills before he heads to Houston to begin clinical treatment for prostate cancer. For those who wear the badge, supporting Barber was a no-brainer.

“It speaks volumes about law enforcement; we are a true brotherhood out here,” Macias said. “Anytime one of our guys is in need, we are going to come out and support where we can.”

For those who were mentored by Barber over the years, this tournament was just a small way to give back.

John House, another friend of Barber’s says, “He was one of the best people I have ever worked with at PD, so coming out here and being able to support him, especially during this tough time, is very important to me.”

For Barber, the tournament brought comfort and many familiar faces.

“We all get scattered on different shifts and different assignments, often times we don’t see each other, but my brothers have rallied around me from the start and it is just amazing,” said Barber.

Officer Barber tells us the support from the Lubbock community is giving him the strength he needs to continue to fight.

“My doctor tells me I’m not supposed to feel as good as I feel, but I really do feel amazing. I am rested, I am full of energy and I am sleeping well,” said Barber.

