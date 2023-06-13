KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigation underway after minor accuses Slaton police officer of sexual assault

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, the KCBD Investigates Team learned of a Texas Rangers investigation into a Slaton police officer.

The family of the accuser, a minor, told us in the early hours of Sunday morning, the officer conducted an inappropriate pat-down.

The City of Slaton confirmed the officer was placed on administrative leave which is standard operating procedure when there is an investigation.

On Tuesday, Slaton’s City Manager, Wade Willson, released this statement:

On June 11, 2023, an allegation was made against a City of Slaton police officer, regarding an alleged incident with a minor that occurred earlier that day. In accordance with the City’s employee procedures, the employee was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the matter. Because this matter involves a City of Slaton police officer, it was quickly referred to the Texas Rangers for investigation. The City of Slaton will cooperate with state and local agencies to the fullest extent permitted by law. The City of Slaton can state, without equivocation, that its residents’ collective and individual well-being is a fundamental concern for the City. Once the investigation into this matter is complete, the City will take appropriate action in accordance with City policies and state and federal laws. Because this involves a minor and privacy concerns, the City of Slaton is not able to comment further on this matter.

No charges have been filed at this time.

