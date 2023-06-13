Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet July

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet July, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

July is sweet, easygoing and loves belly rubs. He does well on a leash, he loves to play with other dogs and he’ll eat all the treats you give him. July is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Enzo.

