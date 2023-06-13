Lawn care companies swamped due to recent rainfall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overgrown weeds and back alleys could lead to a $200 fine from the city. However, with backed up landscape companies, maintaining overgrown lawns is becoming more difficult.

Troy Scott, the president of Tree World Nursery and landscaping said rain water carries more nutrients like Nitrogen, which is filtered out of city water.

“Which helps the plants absorb the nutrients they need, that’s why you get such a fast growth when we get rain versus watering,” Scott said.

Scott stated the recent rainfall has boosted lawn care business, but the overgrowth is leading to a backlog of clients.

“It may take us a month or a little longer to get out there to do the work,” Scotts said. “Right now, if I sell a landscape today, it’s about 6 weeks out to get it done.”

He stated overgrowth and city fines are avoidable with just regular maintenance.

“Don’t wait until its too late, do it weekly, even when its wet,” Scott said.

Mowing wet yards could lead to additional maintenance checks on lawn equipment.

“Were mowing wet yards that we don’t normally like to do, but it’s just regular maintenance,” he said.

Scott stated people should avoid mowing muddy yards. However, keeping up with yard maintenance is worth it.

“Your yard will look the best its ever looked right now,” Scott stated.

