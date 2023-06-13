Medically Speaking
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

47-year-old Jesse Davis Thompson was last known to be homeless in Lubbock, according to LSO.
47-year-old Jesse Davis Thompson was last known to be homeless in Lubbock, according to LSO.(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County sheriff’s are investigating a missing persons report.

47-year-old Jesse Davis Thompson was last known to be homeless in Lubbock, according to LSO.

He’s described as a white male, 5′10″, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office at (806) 775-1480.

