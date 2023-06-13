Medically Speaking
Lubbock Fire Rescue completes burn building training facility

This new addition to the Lubbock Fire Rescue Training Field will allow a new and enhanced training experience for current and new firefighters.(Lubbock Fire Rescue)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is excited to share the official completion of its new burn building.

This four-story multi-function training prop was made possible under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ARPA funds were disbursed across the country to provide government entities strategic investments in long-term assets. This new addition to the Lubbock Fire Rescue Training Field will allow a new and enhanced training experience for current and new firefighters.

This burn building includes:

  • Four-story fire training tower, a two-story residential/industrial unit and a one-story annex; approximately 5,000 sqft total
  • Two-story interior stair, four-story interior stair, five-story exterior intermediate stair Gable roof; 5/12 and 9/12 un-equal pitch on half of roof with perimeter welded guardrail
  • Four-story galvanized standpipe with FDC and two-head sprinkler run
  • Six burn rooms protected with Padgenite Super HD burn liner system
  • Two forcible entry doors, two forcible entry windows
  • Breachable floor/ceiling and breachable wall attic burn area system
  • Temperature monitoring system
  • Rappelling anchors on the roof

